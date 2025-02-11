EuroTeleSites Surpasses 2024 Goals: Revenue Hits mEUR 270.2, Debt Reduced
EuroTeleSites AG has showcased impressive financial strides in 2024, reflecting robust growth and strategic investments.
- EuroTeleSites AG reported 2024 revenues of mEUR 270.2, a 9.8% increase from 2023, with an adjusted growth of 8.1% excluding one-time effects.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of mEUR 227.3 with a margin of 84.1%, and an EBITDAaL of mEUR 151.3 with a margin of 56.0%.
- CAPEX was mEUR 55.2, focusing on site upgrades and new site construction, accounting for about 20% of annual revenues.
- EuroTeleSites added 172 net new sites, totaling 13,637 sites, and onboarded 224 third-party tenants, with a tenancy ratio of 1.24x.
- The company reduced its net debt ratio to 6.2x from 7.3x in 2023, and its share price increased by approximately 29% in 2024.
- EuroTeleSites plans to continue investing in infrastructure and reducing debt, with a revenue growth expectation of 4% for 2025, excluding one-time effects.
The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 5,7450EUR and was up +2,68 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT000000ETS9WKN:A3EVYK
