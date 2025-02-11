Telekom Austria: A1 Group's Q4 & FY 2024 Results Revealed!
In a year marked by strategic shifts and financial prudence, our company has demonstrated resilience and growth. With a total revenue growth of 3.1% and a robust EBITDA increase of 5.1%, we have navigated challenges to deliver strong results. Service revenue rose by 4.0%, and we've seen positive growth across all markets, barring Slovenia. Our net result stands at EUR 627 million, reflecting a strategic spin-off, yet showcasing a 12.5% proforma increase. We've successfully reduced net debt by EUR 283 million, achieving a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.1x, while CAPEX saw a 21% decrease. Looking ahead, we're proposing an 11% increase in dividends, underscoring our commitment to shareholder value.
- Total revenue growth of 3.1% in FY 2024, driven by a 4.0% increase in service revenue.
- EBITDA growth of 5.1% excluding one-offs, with growth in all markets except Slovenia.
- Net result of EUR 627 million, which is 3% lower due to a spin-off, but a 12.5% increase on a proforma basis.
- Net debt excluding leases reduced by EUR 283 million, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio reduced to 1.1x by year-end 2024.
- CAPEX decreased by 21% to EUR 865 million due to savings and lower spectrum spending.
- Dividend proposal for FY 2024 is an increase of 11% to EUR 0.40 per share.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 11.02.2025.
The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 8,1550EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.