Telekom Austria: A1 Group's Q4 & FY 2024 Results Revealed!

Total revenue growth of 3.1% in FY 2024, driven by a 4.0% increase in service revenue.

EBITDA growth of 5.1% excluding one-offs, with growth in all markets except Slovenia.

Net result of EUR 627 million, which is 3% lower due to a spin-off, but a 12.5% increase on a proforma basis.

Net debt excluding leases reduced by EUR 283 million, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio reduced to 1.1x by year-end 2024.

CAPEX decreased by 21% to EUR 865 million due to savings and lower spectrum spending.

Dividend proposal for FY 2024 is an increase of 11% to EUR 0.40 per share.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 11.02.2025.

The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 8,1550EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.





