Unlock Profitable Growth Strategies
Schindler Holding AG's 2024 financial results showcase strong growth and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, with plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.
- Order intake and revenue for Schindler Holding AG in 2024 reached CHF 11,325 million and CHF 11,236 million, with growth in local currencies of 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively.
- Operating profit increased to CHF 1,266 million, with an EBIT margin of 11.3% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.0%.
- Net profit rose to CHF 1,010 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 9.0%.
- Cash flow from operating activities increased by 25% to CHF 1,595 million.
- A dividend of CHF 6.00 per registered share and per participation certificate was announced, with a payout ratio of 68%.
- Schindler aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, targeting a 90% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2020 baseline.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schindler Holding is on 12.02.2025.
+0,28 %
+0,84 %
+3,34 %
+1,31 %
+23,63 %
+27,05 %
+19,65 %
+142,24 %
ISIN:CH0024638212WKN:A0JJWH
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte