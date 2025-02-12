Carl Zeiss Meditec Sees Revenue Rise in Early 2024/25

Carl Zeiss Meditec reported a slight revenue growth of 3.2% in the first three months of fiscal year 2024/25, reaching €490.5m.

The Ophthalmology strategic business unit saw a revenue increase of 7.1%, largely due to the acquisition of DORC, while the Microsurgery unit experienced a 7.8% decline.

Revenue in the EMEA region grew by 11.2%, and the Americas region saw a 19.3% increase, whereas the APAC region recorded an 11.5% decline.

The operating result (EBITA) decreased to €35.2m, with a gross margin decline to 51.4% due to weak organic growth and negative product mix effects.

Earnings per share dropped to €0.18 from €0.42 in the prior year, with adjusted earnings per share at €0.36.

Carl Zeiss Meditec anticipates moderate revenue growth for the rest of 2024/25, with stable or slightly higher EBITA and EBITA margin, despite challenging global macroeconomic conditions.

The next important date, Press release for the quarterly report (as of Q1), at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.02.2025.

The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 58,45EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 58,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,77 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.318,46PKT (+0,08 %).





