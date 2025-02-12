DKSH's 2024: Robust Growth & Cash Flow, Future Plans Solidified
DKSH's 2024 results showcase strong growth, with net sales at CHF 11.1 billion and a promising outlook for 2025.
- DKSH reported net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024, reflecting a 4.0% increase at constant exchange rates (CER).
- Core EBIT rose to CHF 343.1 million, an 8.4% increase at CER, with a Core EBIT margin expansion to 3.1%.
- Free Cash Flow was strong at CHF 256.5 million, achieving a cash conversion rate of 113.6%.
- A dividend proposal of CHF 2.35 per share was announced, representing a 4.4% increase from the previous year.
- The company reaffirmed its mid-term roadmap, expecting continued growth in Core EBIT for 2025.
- Business Units Healthcare and Consumer Goods showed significant growth, with Core EBIT increases of 11.0% and 12.7% respectively at CER.
