DKSH's 2024: Robust Growth & Cash Flow, Future Plans Solidified

DKSH reported net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024, reflecting a 4.0% increase at constant exchange rates (CER).

Core EBIT rose to CHF 343.1 million, an 8.4% increase at CER, with a Core EBIT margin expansion to 3.1%.

Free Cash Flow was strong at CHF 256.5 million, achieving a cash conversion rate of 113.6%.

A dividend proposal of CHF 2.35 per share was announced, representing a 4.4% increase from the previous year.

The company reaffirmed its mid-term roadmap, expecting continued growth in Core EBIT for 2025.

Business Units Healthcare and Consumer Goods showed significant growth, with Core EBIT increases of 11.0% and 12.7% respectively at CER.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at DKSH Holding is on 14.02.2025.



