voestalpine Tackles Q3 Challenges with Strategic Actions

voestalpine's revenue slightly decreased year-on-year to EUR 11.7 billion from EUR 12.4 billion.

The company implemented a comprehensive reorganization of its German automotive locations and sold Buderus Edelstahl.

EBITDA was EUR 968 million, affected by negative one-off effects, compared to EUR 1.3 billion in the previous year.

Net financial debt was reduced by 2.6% year-on-year to EUR 2 billion, and equity remained stable at EUR 7.5 billion.

The number of employees remained stable at 50,670, similar to the previous year's level of 50,712.

The outlook for the business year 2024/25 expects an EBITDA of around EUR 1.3 billion and EBIT of around EUR 500 million, including negative non-recurring burdens.

