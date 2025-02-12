voestalpine Tackles Q3 Challenges with Strategic Actions
voestalpine navigates a year of transformation, witnessing a slight dip in revenue to EUR 11.7 billion amidst strategic reorganizations and asset sales. Despite negative one-off effects impacting EBITDA, the company maintained financial stability, reducing net debt and keeping equity steady. Looking ahead, voestalpine anticipates a rebound in EBITDA and EBIT, forecasting growth in the upcoming business year.
Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
- voestalpine's revenue slightly decreased year-on-year to EUR 11.7 billion from EUR 12.4 billion.
- The company implemented a comprehensive reorganization of its German automotive locations and sold Buderus Edelstahl.
- EBITDA was EUR 968 million, affected by negative one-off effects, compared to EUR 1.3 billion in the previous year.
- Net financial debt was reduced by 2.6% year-on-year to EUR 2 billion, and equity remained stable at EUR 7.5 billion.
- The number of employees remained stable at 50,670, similar to the previous year's level of 50,712.
- The outlook for the business year 2024/25 expects an EBITDA of around EUR 1.3 billion and EBIT of around EUR 500 million, including negative non-recurring burdens.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 12.02.2025.
The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 20,130EUR and was up +0,70 % compared with the previous day.
