Boost in EBITDA for Verbio in Q2 2024/25 vs. Previous Quarter

Verbio SE reported an EBITDA of EUR 20.8 million in Q2 2024/25, showing significant recovery from a loss of EUR -6.6 million in Q1 2024/25.

The company's total revenue for Q2 2024/25 was EUR 393.6 million, down from EUR 420.8 million in Q2 2023/24.

The Biodiesel segment saw a notable increase in EBITDA, reaching EUR 36.6 million in Q2 2024/25, more than doubling from EUR 15.4 million in Q1 2024/25.

Verbio's net financial debt rose to EUR 97.0 million as of December 31, 2024, up from EUR 32.9 million on June 30, 2024, primarily due to negative free cash flow.

The company anticipates an EBITDA in the mid double-digit million range for the financial year 2024/25, with net financial debt expected to not exceed EUR 190 million.

Verbio is focusing on cash flow growth and optimizing existing assets while expecting a recovery in GHG quota prices throughout 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024/2025 / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 12.02.2025.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 9,6025EUR and was up +3,95 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,190EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.778,31PKT (+0,23 %).





