PVA TePla: Strong Earnings Surge Amid 2024 Growth Potential

PVA TePla achieved a slight sales growth of approximately 3% in 2024, with consolidated sales reaching around EUR 270 million.

The company's EBITDA increased to approximately EUR 48 million, with the EBITDA margin rising to around 18% from 15.8% the previous year.

The strategic focus on future technologies, particularly in the semiconductor and aerospace industries, contributed to the positive financial performance.

PVA TePla's Technology Hub plays a crucial role in innovation, enabling access to new markets and supporting future growth.

The company anticipates a gradual recovery in key industries like semiconductors and automotive, with increasing demand for materials in power electronics and energy storage.

PVA TePla is a high-tech company specializing in materials and metrology technology, with a global presence and over 800 employees worldwide.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PVA TePla is on 19.03.2025.

