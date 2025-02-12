HEIDELBERG sees clear increase in profitability in third quarter of financial year 2024/2025 (FOTO)
- Q3 sales at previous year's level and adjusted EBITDA margin improves
significantly to 9.2 percent
- Incoming orders up 8.3 percent for Q3 and 7.7 percent after nine months
compared with previous year
- High order backlog points to strong final quarter
- Full-year forecast confirmed, adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to up to around 8
percent in FY 2025/2026
- Packaging remains a growth driver
- Growth strategy promises sales potential of over EUR 300 million in medium
term
At Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), key figures for the first nine
months of financial year 2024/2025 (April 1 to December 31, 2024) and the third
quarter (October 1 to December 31, 2024) were in line with the expected
developments communicated by the company. Especially in terms of the key
operating results, the third quarter of the current financial year brought
significant improvements compared with the first half-year and also with the
equivalent quarter of the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the
third quarter was 9.2 percent (equivalent quarter of previous year: 5.7
percent), with high capacity utilization and intensified cost-cutting measures
having a particularly positive impact. Sales to date during financial year
2024/2025 have increased from quarter to quarter. The figure of EUR 594 million
for the third quarter matched the equivalent quarter of the previous year (EUR
594 million). In the third quarter, incoming orders were up by some 8.3 percent
at EUR 550 million (equivalent quarter of previous year: EUR 508 million). This
is much better than the current developments in the mechanical and plant
engineering sector as a whole. The biggest contributions were made by the EMEA
region (+ 16 percent) and the Packaging Solutions segment (+ 15 percent). The
high order backlog of EUR 903 million paves the way for a very strong final
quarter.
"We have succeeded in continuously improving our sales and operating result
quarter by quarter in a difficult economic environment. Thanks to our high order
backlog, we can confirm that we will achieve our targets for the year" said
Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "And we will drive down costs further still in
the coming year by implementing our plan for the future and boosting efficiency.
This cost discipline will have a positive effect on our profitability, which
should improve further in the next financial year."
Based on strong order levels, the company anticipates a clear increase in sales
in the fourth quarter of the current financial year in particular. Adjusted
EBITDA after nine months amounted to EUR 86 million (adjusted figure for
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie
Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -7,02 % und einem Kurs von 1,112 auf Tradegate (12. Februar 2025, 09:36 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,84 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +18,99 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 330,66 Mio..
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,4286EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -11,50 %/+76,99 % bedeutet.
