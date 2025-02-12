HEIDELBERG sees clear increase in profitability in third quarter of financial year 2024/2025 (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -7,02 % und einem Kurs von 1,112 auf Tradegate (12. Februar 2025, 09:36 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,84 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +18,99 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 330,66 Mio.. Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,4286EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -11,50 %/+76,99 % bedeutet.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Beiträge: 16.467 Beiträge:

Heidelberg (ots) -- Q3 sales at previous year's level and adjusted EBITDA margin improvessignificantly to 9.2 percent- Incoming orders up 8.3 percent for Q3 and 7.7 percent after nine monthscompared with previous year- High order backlog points to strong final quarter- Full-year forecast confirmed, adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to up to around 8percent in FY 2025/2026- Packaging remains a growth driver- Growth strategy promises sales potential of over EUR 300 million in mediumtermAt Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), key figures for the first ninemonths of financial year 2024/2025 (April 1 to December 31, 2024) and the thirdquarter (October 1 to December 31, 2024) were in line with the expecteddevelopments communicated by the company. Especially in terms of the keyoperating results, the third quarter of the current financial year broughtsignificant improvements compared with the first half-year and also with theequivalent quarter of the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin for thethird quarter was 9.2 percent (equivalent quarter of previous year: 5.7percent), with high capacity utilization and intensified cost-cutting measureshaving a particularly positive impact. Sales to date during financial year2024/2025 have increased from quarter to quarter. The figure of EUR 594 millionfor the third quarter matched the equivalent quarter of the previous year (EUR594 million). In the third quarter, incoming orders were up by some 8.3 percentat EUR 550 million (equivalent quarter of previous year: EUR 508 million). Thisis much better than the current developments in the mechanical and plantengineering sector as a whole. The biggest contributions were made by the EMEAregion (+ 16 percent) and the Packaging Solutions segment (+ 15 percent). Thehigh order backlog of EUR 903 million paves the way for a very strong finalquarter."We have succeeded in continuously improving our sales and operating resultquarter by quarter in a difficult economic environment. Thanks to our high orderbacklog, we can confirm that we will achieve our targets for the year" saidJürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "And we will drive down costs further still inthe coming year by implementing our plan for the future and boosting efficiency.This cost discipline will have a positive effect on our profitability, whichshould improve further in the next financial year."Based on strong order levels, the company anticipates a clear increase in salesin the fourth quarter of the current financial year in particular. AdjustedEBITDA after nine months amounted to EUR 86 million (adjusted figure for