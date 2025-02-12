    117 Aufrufe 117 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HEIDELBERG sees clear increase in profitability in third quarter of financial year 2024/2025 (FOTO)

    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - Q3 sales at previous year's level and adjusted EBITDA margin improves
    significantly to 9.2 percent
    - Incoming orders up 8.3 percent for Q3 and 7.7 percent after nine months
    compared with previous year
    - High order backlog points to strong final quarter
    - Full-year forecast confirmed, adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to up to around 8
    percent in FY 2025/2026
    - Packaging remains a growth driver
    - Growth strategy promises sales potential of over EUR 300 million in medium
    term

    At Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), key figures for the first nine
    months of financial year 2024/2025 (April 1 to December 31, 2024) and the third
    quarter (October 1 to December 31, 2024) were in line with the expected
    developments communicated by the company. Especially in terms of the key
    operating results, the third quarter of the current financial year brought
    significant improvements compared with the first half-year and also with the
    equivalent quarter of the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the
    third quarter was 9.2 percent (equivalent quarter of previous year: 5.7
    percent), with high capacity utilization and intensified cost-cutting measures
    having a particularly positive impact. Sales to date during financial year
    2024/2025 have increased from quarter to quarter. The figure of EUR 594 million
    for the third quarter matched the equivalent quarter of the previous year (EUR
    594 million). In the third quarter, incoming orders were up by some 8.3 percent
    at EUR 550 million (equivalent quarter of previous year: EUR 508 million). This
    is much better than the current developments in the mechanical and plant
    engineering sector as a whole. The biggest contributions were made by the EMEA
    region (+ 16 percent) and the Packaging Solutions segment (+ 15 percent). The
    high order backlog of EUR 903 million paves the way for a very strong final
    quarter.

    "We have succeeded in continuously improving our sales and operating result
    quarter by quarter in a difficult economic environment. Thanks to our high order
    backlog, we can confirm that we will achieve our targets for the year" said
    Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "And we will drive down costs further still in
    the coming year by implementing our plan for the future and boosting efficiency.
    This cost discipline will have a positive effect on our profitability, which
    should improve further in the next financial year."

    Based on strong order levels, the company anticipates a clear increase in sales
    in the fourth quarter of the current financial year in particular. Adjusted
    EBITDA after nine months amounted to EUR 86 million (adjusted figure for
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie

    Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -7,02 % und einem Kurs von 1,112 auf Tradegate (12. Februar 2025, 09:36 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,84 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +18,99 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 330,66 Mio..

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,4286EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -11,50 %/+76,99 % bedeutet.

