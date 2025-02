Umweltschützer ziehen gegen Shell vor höchstes Gericht

KMST schrieb 30.01.25, 09:17

Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.18 misses by $0.31.

Revenue of $66.28B (-15.8% Y/Y) misses by $5.54B.

The company announced a 4% increase in dividends to $0.358 for the fourth quarter and another $3.5 billion buyback programme, making this the 13th consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion of buybacks, all whilst further strengthening balance sheet this year to position us well for the future.



Robust CFFO of $13.2 billion in Q4 2024, with CFFO of $54.7 billion and free cash flow of $39.5 billion for the full year 2024.

Outlook: Cash capex range for the full year 2025 is expected to be lower than our 2024 range, with more guidance to come at the Capital Markets Day in March.