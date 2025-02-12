Berentzen Group AG: Sneak Peek at 2024's Operating Results
The Berentzen Group anticipates a robust financial performance in 2024, with increased profitability driven by improved product margins, even as revenues see a minor decline.
- Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects a normalized consolidated EBIT of EUR 10.6 million for 2024, up from EUR 7.7 million in 2023.
- The expected consolidated EBITDA for 2024 is EUR 19.3 million, compared to EUR 16.0 million in 2023.
- Consolidated revenues are projected to be EUR 181.9 million, slightly below the updated forecast range of EUR 185.0 to 195.0 million.
- The decline in revenues is attributed to a decrease in sales volumes compared to earlier expectations.
- The increase in EBIT and EBITDA is due to improved product margins leading to a higher consolidated gross profit.
- Final operating results and further information will be published on March 27, 2025, with the 2024 Annual Report.
