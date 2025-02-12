Berentzen Group AG: Sneak Peek at 2024's Operating Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects a normalized consolidated EBIT of EUR 10.6 million for 2024, up from EUR 7.7 million in 2023.

The expected consolidated EBITDA for 2024 is EUR 19.3 million, compared to EUR 16.0 million in 2023.

Consolidated revenues are projected to be EUR 181.9 million, slightly below the updated forecast range of EUR 185.0 to 195.0 million.

The decline in revenues is attributed to a decrease in sales volumes compared to earlier expectations.

The increase in EBIT and EBITDA is due to improved product margins leading to a higher consolidated gross profit.

Final operating results and further information will be published on March 27, 2025, with the 2024 Annual Report.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,0400EUR and was down -0,74 % compared with the previous day.






