33 0 Kommentare CLIQ Digital's Bold 2025 Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

CLIQ Digital AG has recalibrated its financial expectations for 2025, marking a significant shift from its previous projections. The company now anticipates a revenue range of €180 to €220 million, with EBITDA estimates adjusted to €10 to €15 million. Customer acquisition costs are set to decrease, while the ambitious goal of surpassing €400 million in annual revenue by late 2026 has been shelved. CLIQ Digital is poised to unveil its 2024 financial results on February 20, 2025.

