CLIQ Digital's Bold 2025 Forecast: What Investors Need to Know
CLIQ Digital AG has recalibrated its financial expectations for 2025, marking a significant shift from its previous projections. The company now anticipates a revenue range of €180 to €220 million, with EBITDA estimates adjusted to €10 to €15 million. Customer acquisition costs are set to decrease, while the ambitious goal of surpassing €400 million in annual revenue by late 2026 has been shelved. CLIQ Digital is poised to unveil its 2024 financial results on February 20, 2025.
- CLIQ Digital AG has issued guidance for the 2025 financial year, expecting consolidated revenue between €180 and €220 million.
- The previous revenue guidance for 2025 was €325 million.
- Expected EBITDA for 2025 is projected to be between €10 and €15 million, down from €21 million in 2024.
- Customer acquisition costs for 2025 are forecasted at around €50 to €75 million, compared to €75 million in 2024.
- The medium-term goal of achieving a run rate for annual revenue exceeding €400 million by Q4 2026 is no longer being maintained.
- CLIQ Digital will publish its financial results for the 2024 financial year on 20 February 2025.
The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Cliq Digital is on 20.02.2025.
The price of Cliq Digital at the time of the news was 4,4850EUR and was down -2,87 % compared with the previous day.
-10,50 %
-14,31 %
+4,96 %
-1,30 %
-77,31 %
-80,56 %
+13,18 %
+12,35 %
-70,88 %
ISIN:DE000A35JS40WKN:A35JS4
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte