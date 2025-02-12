Berentzen Group's 2024 EBIT Soars 37% in Preliminary Results

Berentzen Group reported a 37% increase in consolidated operating profit (EBIT) for the 2024 financial year, reaching EUR 10.6 million compared to EUR 7.7 million in 2023.

Consolidated revenue for 2024 was EUR 181.9 million, slightly down from EUR 185.7 million in the previous year, primarily due to a decline in sales volumes.

The increase in EBIT and EBITDA was attributed to improved gross profit and product margins, despite ongoing market challenges and consumer reluctance to spend.

The company has implemented a new corporate strategy, "Building BERENTZEN 2028," which aims for ambitious medium-term targets and has already shown significant progress in its first year.

Berentzen plans to enhance profitability further in 2025 by expanding its sales structure and increasing marketing budgets to boost sales volumes.

The final operating results for 2024 and the 2025 forecast will be published on March 27, 2025, along with the 2024 Annual Report.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,0700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






