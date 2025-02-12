101 0 Kommentare KTM AG Revamps Strategy for Greater Success!

KTM AG is at a pivotal crossroads, presenting a refined restructuring plan that promises creditors a significant cash quota. With crucial deadlines looming, the company aims to secure financing and resume production by early 2025. Failure to approve the plan could drastically reduce creditor returns, while legal hurdles block alternative proposals. The decisive vote at the Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis will shape KTM AG's financial future.

KTM AG has improved its restructuring plan, offering creditors a 30% cash quota to be deposited by April 15, 2025.

The financing for resuming production is expected to be secured by the end of February 2025, with cash quota financing for creditors by the end of March 2025.

The necessary funds will come from current owners, new investors, and banks.

If the restructuring plan is rejected, creditors may only receive about 15% from the dismantling of KTM AG's assets.

An alternative offer from Whitebox Advisors LLC cannot be implemented under Austrian law and requires creditors to waive their quota for potential improvements.

A hearing to vote on the restructuring plan is scheduled for February 25, 2025, at the Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis.





