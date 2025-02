Wienerberger Boosts Shareholder Value, Cuts 2% Share Capital

Wienerberger AG is committed to a shareholder value-oriented capital allocation strategy and plans to cancel 2% of its share capital.

The company has a disciplined capital allocation policy that enhances shareholder value while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Wienerberger recently completed a share buyback program, acquiring 1,125,000 shares at an average price of €26.78.

CEO Heimo Scheuch emphasized that share buybacks and an attractive dividend policy are crucial for enhancing shareholder returns.

Wienerberger is a leading provider of ecological building solutions and generated approximately €4.2 billion in revenue with an operating EBITDA of €811 million in 2023.

The company recently acquired Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative roofing and solar solutions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 19.02.2025.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 30,36EUR and was down -0,95 % compared with the previous day.