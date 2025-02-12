HomeToGo's Interhome Deal Boosts Revenue 55%, Triples EBITDA

HomeToGo has signed an agreement to acquire Interhome, which will add approximately 55% to its 2024 IFRS Revenues and triple its Adjusted EBITDA.

The acquisition involves a purchase price of CHF 150M, with deferred payments up to CHF 85M, financed through equity capital increase, senior debt facility, and available net cash.

The deal positions HomeToGo to become Europe's leading vacation rental platform, with Interhome contributing over 55% of HomeToGo's total IFRS Revenues for FY/24e.

Interhome, founded in 1965, manages around 40,000 vacation rentals across 20 countries and will leverage HomeToGo's technology to enhance growth and profitability.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, with Interhome continuing to operate independently under its existing management.

HomeToGo aims to integrate Interhome into its centralized platform and SaaS ecosystem, targeting significant growth in Adjusted EBITDA in the short and medium term.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at HomeToGo is on 24.03.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,8550EUR and was down -13,52 % compared with the previous day.





