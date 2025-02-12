Strengthening and continuity for established travel brands of Hotelplan

Glattbrugg / Cologne (ots) - DERTOUR Group acquires the entire Hotelplan Group

from Migros, with the exception of Interhome, thereby strengthening its presence

as a travel group in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany. The DERTOUR

Group is already represented in 16 countries with over 130 companies and more

than 10,000 employees. The long-established brands of the Hotelplan Group, an

international travel group specialising in leisure and business travel, are to

consistently further strengthen the tourism diversity and expertise of the

DERTOUR Group. The takeover will take place as soon as possible - subject to the

approval of the relevant antitrust authorities. The parties have agreed not to

disclose the terms of the transaction.



The acquisition includes four of the five business units of Hotelplan Group and

covers the travel retail and tour operating business in Switzerland, Germany and

the United Kingdom. The holiday home specialist Interhome, which is being taken

over by the HomeToGo Group, is excluded.







Dr Ingo Burmester, CEO Central Europe and member of the Executive Board ofDERTOUR Group, comments on the takeover: "We are delighted to take over theHotelplan Group with its strong collection of travel brands and lead them tofurther growth in our tourism network, with clear advantages for employees,guests and partners. As the tourism division of the cooperatively organised REWEGroup, we are an attractive employer, and we already share common values withHotelplan Group. These include excellent customer experience, personalisedadvice and sustainability."Michel Gruber, Chairman of the Hotelplan Group Board of Directors and Head ofthe Retail Department at the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, commented: "Weare delighted to have found a highly renowned new owner in DERTOUR Group.DERTOUR is ideally placed to continue the successful development of theHotelplan Group brands."Laura Meyer, CEO of Hotelplan Group, adds: "We are looking forward to this newchapter with DERTOUR Group as the new owner of our travel retail and touroperating business in Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. DERTOURGroup shares our passion for travel and brings exciting opportunities for ourcompany and our customers - and they value our dedicated and talented teams."Leif Vase Larsen, CEO International and member of the Executive Board of DERTOURGroup emphasises: "We have always relied on strong brands in our local markets,which we are successfully developing as a group. We were already able todemonstrate this with the acquisition of the Kuoni travel business in 2015,whose brands have since enjoyed significant growth."