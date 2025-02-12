DERTOUR GROUP takes over Hotelplan Group with the exception of Interhome
Strengthening and continuity for established travel brands of Hotelplan
Glattbrugg / Cologne (ots) - DERTOUR Group acquires the entire Hotelplan Group
from Migros, with the exception of Interhome, thereby strengthening its presence
as a travel group in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany. The DERTOUR
Group is already represented in 16 countries with over 130 companies and more
than 10,000 employees. The long-established brands of the Hotelplan Group, an
international travel group specialising in leisure and business travel, are to
consistently further strengthen the tourism diversity and expertise of the
DERTOUR Group. The takeover will take place as soon as possible - subject to the
approval of the relevant antitrust authorities. The parties have agreed not to
disclose the terms of the transaction.
The acquisition includes four of the five business units of Hotelplan Group and
covers the travel retail and tour operating business in Switzerland, Germany and
the United Kingdom. The holiday home specialist Interhome, which is being taken
over by the HomeToGo Group, is excluded.
Dr Ingo Burmester, CEO Central Europe and member of the Executive Board of
DERTOUR Group, comments on the takeover: "We are delighted to take over the
Hotelplan Group with its strong collection of travel brands and lead them to
further growth in our tourism network, with clear advantages for employees,
guests and partners. As the tourism division of the cooperatively organised REWE
Group, we are an attractive employer, and we already share common values with
Hotelplan Group. These include excellent customer experience, personalised
advice and sustainability."
Michel Gruber, Chairman of the Hotelplan Group Board of Directors and Head of
the Retail Department at the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, commented: "We
are delighted to have found a highly renowned new owner in DERTOUR Group.
DERTOUR is ideally placed to continue the successful development of the
Hotelplan Group brands."
Laura Meyer, CEO of Hotelplan Group, adds: "We are looking forward to this new
chapter with DERTOUR Group as the new owner of our travel retail and tour
operating business in Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. DERTOUR
Group shares our passion for travel and brings exciting opportunities for our
company and our customers - and they value our dedicated and talented teams."
Leif Vase Larsen, CEO International and member of the Executive Board of DERTOUR
Group emphasises: "We have always relied on strong brands in our local markets,
which we are successfully developing as a group. We were already able to
demonstrate this with the acquisition of the Kuoni travel business in 2015,
whose brands have since enjoyed significant growth."
