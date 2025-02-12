    DERTOUR GROUP takes over Hotelplan Group with the exception of Interhome

    Strengthening and continuity for established travel brands of Hotelplan

    Glattbrugg / Cologne (ots) - DERTOUR Group acquires the entire Hotelplan Group
    from Migros, with the exception of Interhome, thereby strengthening its presence
    as a travel group in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany. The DERTOUR
    Group is already represented in 16 countries with over 130 companies and more
    than 10,000 employees. The long-established brands of the Hotelplan Group, an
    international travel group specialising in leisure and business travel, are to
    consistently further strengthen the tourism diversity and expertise of the
    DERTOUR Group. The takeover will take place as soon as possible - subject to the
    approval of the relevant antitrust authorities. The parties have agreed not to
    disclose the terms of the transaction.

    The acquisition includes four of the five business units of Hotelplan Group and
    covers the travel retail and tour operating business in Switzerland, Germany and
    the United Kingdom. The holiday home specialist Interhome, which is being taken
    over by the HomeToGo Group, is excluded.

    Dr Ingo Burmester, CEO Central Europe and member of the Executive Board of
    DERTOUR Group, comments on the takeover: "We are delighted to take over the
    Hotelplan Group with its strong collection of travel brands and lead them to
    further growth in our tourism network, with clear advantages for employees,
    guests and partners. As the tourism division of the cooperatively organised REWE
    Group, we are an attractive employer, and we already share common values with
    Hotelplan Group. These include excellent customer experience, personalised
    advice and sustainability."

    Michel Gruber, Chairman of the Hotelplan Group Board of Directors and Head of
    the Retail Department at the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, commented: "We
    are delighted to have found a highly renowned new owner in DERTOUR Group.
    DERTOUR is ideally placed to continue the successful development of the
    Hotelplan Group brands."

    Laura Meyer, CEO of Hotelplan Group, adds: "We are looking forward to this new
    chapter with DERTOUR Group as the new owner of our travel retail and tour
    operating business in Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. DERTOUR
    Group shares our passion for travel and brings exciting opportunities for our
    company and our customers - and they value our dedicated and talented teams."

    Leif Vase Larsen, CEO International and member of the Executive Board of DERTOUR
    Group emphasises: "We have always relied on strong brands in our local markets,
    which we are successfully developing as a group. We were already able to
    demonstrate this with the acquisition of the Kuoni travel business in 2015,
    whose brands have since enjoyed significant growth."
