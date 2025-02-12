Technotrans Unveils 2024 Fiscal Year Figures!

technotrans reported preliminary consolidated revenue of €238.1 million and a Group EBIT margin of 5.2% for fiscal year 2024, slightly below forecast ranges.

The main reason for the underperformance was an unexpected, economy-related decline in customer call-offs, especially in December 2024.

Q4 2024 showed improved performance with consolidated revenue of €62.5 million and a Group EBIT margin of 7.6%.

Temporary expenses for severance payments and reorganization amounted to €2.1 million; without these, the Group EBIT margin would have been 6.0% for 2024.

The preliminary ROCE for fiscal year 2024 is 11.8%, below the forecast range of 14.0% to 16.0%.

The annual and consolidated financial statements will be published on April 2, 2025.

