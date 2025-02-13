Commerzbank Surges with Record Profits, Targets 15% Return by 2028
Commerzbank set a new benchmark in 2024 with a net result of €2.7 billion, a 20% rise from last year, as it gears up for ambitious growth and transformation by 2028.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank achieved a record net result of approximately €2.7 billion in 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year, with revenues rising 6% to €11.1 billion.
- The bank's return on tangible equity (RoTE) reached 9.2%, significantly exceeding the target of at least 8%.
- Commerzbank plans to accelerate growth and transformation, targeting a RoTE of 15% and a net result of €4.2 billion by 2028.
- The cost-income ratio improved to 59%, with expectations to further reduce it to around 50% by 2028.
- The bank aims for a payout ratio of 100% of net results after restructuring charges from 2025 to 2028, with a planned dividend of 65 cents per share for 2024.
- Commerzbank's strategy includes leveraging digitalization and AI to enhance efficiency, with a focus on growth in asset and wealth management and strengthening its client base in corporate and private segments.
The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 19,375EUR and was up +0,85 % compared with the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,90 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 22.402,50PKT (+0,37 %).
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
