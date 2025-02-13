Commerzbank Surges with Record Profits, Targets 15% Return by 2028

Commerzbank achieved a record net result of approximately €2.7 billion in 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year, with revenues rising 6% to €11.1 billion.

The bank's return on tangible equity (RoTE) reached 9.2%, significantly exceeding the target of at least 8%.

Commerzbank plans to accelerate growth and transformation, targeting a RoTE of 15% and a net result of €4.2 billion by 2028.

The cost-income ratio improved to 59%, with expectations to further reduce it to around 50% by 2028.

The bank aims for a payout ratio of 100% of net results after restructuring charges from 2025 to 2028, with a planned dividend of 65 cents per share for 2024.

Commerzbank's strategy includes leveraging digitalization and AI to enhance efficiency, with a focus on growth in asset and wealth management and strengthening its client base in corporate and private segments.

The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.

