Thyssenkrupp Nucera's Q1: Sales & EBIT Soar!
Thyssenkrupp Nucera has reached a remarkable milestone, recording its highest-ever quarterly sales. This achievement was fueled by a robust performance in the green hydrogen and chlor-alkali sectors. EBIT saw a significant boost, thanks to enhanced gross margins and strategic cost management. Despite a dip in order intake due to market volatility, the company remains resilient. Thyssenkrupp Nucera is steadfast in its R&D investments, particularly in cutting-edge electrolysis technologies. With a growing team and steady outlook, the company is poised for continued success.
- thyssenkrupp nucera achieved the highest quarterly sales in its history, with a 27% increase to EUR 262 million, driven by strong performance in the green hydrogen and chlor-alkali segments.
- EBIT improved significantly to EUR 8 million, primarily due to an improved gross margin in the green hydrogen segment and effective cost management.
- The company reported a 46% decrease in order intake to EUR 95 million, influenced by high market volatility and project delays, particularly in the green hydrogen segment.
- thyssenkrupp nucera continues to invest heavily in R&D, focusing on alkaline water electrolysis and solid oxide electrolysis, with expenses rising from EUR 5 million to EUR 7 million.
- The company increased its workforce by 294 employees to a total of 1,059, supporting its growth strategy.
- The outlook for fiscal year 2024/2025 remains unchanged, with expected sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 950 million, and EBIT projected between EUR 30 million and EUR 5 million.
The next important date, Q1 Result 2024/2025, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 13.02.2025.
The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 9,3500EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,3450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
