105 0 Kommentare Thyssenkrupp Nucera's Q1: Sales & EBIT Soar!

Thyssenkrupp Nucera has reached a remarkable milestone, recording its highest-ever quarterly sales. This achievement was fueled by a robust performance in the green hydrogen and chlor-alkali sectors. EBIT saw a significant boost, thanks to enhanced gross margins and strategic cost management. Despite a dip in order intake due to market volatility, the company remains resilient. Thyssenkrupp Nucera is steadfast in its R&D investments, particularly in cutting-edge electrolysis technologies. With a growing team and steady outlook, the company is poised for continued success.

