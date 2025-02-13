KWS SAAT's H1 2024/25 results out, forecasts reaffirmed!

KWS reported a 5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024/2025, mainly due to early sales.

Key earnings indicators were negative due to seasonality, but there was a clear improvement in cash flow.

A one-time gain of around €100 million after taxes and significantly lower net debt resulted from the divestment of the South American business.

KWS confirmed its forecasts for fiscal year 2024/2025, expecting net sales growth of 2% to 4% and an EBIT margin of 14% to 16%.

The equity ratio increased to 54.2%, and net debt fell significantly to €343.5 million due to the sale of the South American corn and sorghum business.

KWS focuses on plant breeding and seed production, investing over €300 million in research and development in the last fiscal year.

The next important date at KWS SAAT is on 13.02.2025.

The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 59,30EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.755,35PKT (+0,08 %).





