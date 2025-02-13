STRABAG SE Hits Record Order Backlog as New Financial Year Begins
STRABAG SE is paving the way for a prosperous future, boasting a record-breaking order backlog and promising growth across key European markets.
- STRABAG SE starts the new financial year with a record order backlog of €25.4 billion, an 8% increase from 2023.
- The output volume for 2024 was €19.2 billion, slightly above the previous year, with strong growth in Poland and Germany.
- The EBIT margin for 2024 is expected to be close to 6%, higher than the previous year's 5.0%, due to positive earnings effects in the North + West segment.
- The average number of employees in 2024 was 78,174, a 1% increase from the previous year, with significant growth in Germany and the Benelux region.
- The outlook for 2025 includes an expected output volume increase to approximately €21 billion and an EBIT margin target of ≥ 4.5%.
- Net investments for 2025 are projected not to exceed €1,100 million, mainly due to planned acquisitions as part of STRABAG’s Strategy 2030.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 23.04.2025.
+0,41 %
+7,28 %
+18,92 %
+30,56 %
+15,17 %
+28,35 %
+57,92 %
+146,23 %
-1,50 %
ISIN:AT000000STR1WKN:A0M23V
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte