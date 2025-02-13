SCHOTT Pharma's Strong Q1: Confirms 2023 Outlook

SCHOTT Pharma reported Q1 2025 revenues of EUR 230m, a 1% decrease year-over-year, but a 4% increase at constant currencies.

The EBITDA margin for Q1 2025 was 25.1% as reported, or 26.3% at constant currencies, with a focus on high-value solutions (HVS) contributing 55% of total revenue.

The company is on track to meet its 2025 targets, driven by growth in biologics, GLP-1, ADCs, and a shift from intravenous to subcutaneous administration.

SCHOTT Pharma launched the SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse, a next-generation polymer syringe system, addressing medication waste and improving patient safety.

Expansion projects are proceeding as planned, with increased manufacturing capacities for sterile cartridges and commercial supply from a new site in Serbia expected by the end of fiscal year 2025.

SCHOTT Pharma confirms its fiscal year 2025 targets, projecting strong revenue growth in the high single digits at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin similar to FY 2024.

