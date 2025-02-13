TAKKT's Strong Cash Flow Boosts Q4 Sales Stability

TAKKT achieved the upper end of its forecast for sales, profitability, and free cash flow in 2024.

The Management Board proposed a dividend payment of EUR 0.60 per share for 2024.

Organic growth for 2024 was reported at -15.4%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.9%.

Free cash flow for 2024 was EUR 68.0 million, showing stability despite challenges.

TAKKT expects gradual improvement in organic sales and a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025.

A Capital Markets Update on strategic realignment is scheduled for March 27, 2025.

The next important date, "Publication of preliminary figures 2024", at TAKKT is on 13.02.2025.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 8,2450EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,91 % since publication.





