Douglas Group Rockets into 2024/25 with Robust Growth

Group sales increased by 5.8% to around 1.65 billion euros, driven by both stores (+5.7%) and E-Commerce (+6.2%); excluding sold-off online pharmacy Disapo, sales growth was +6.5% and E-Commerce growth was +8.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 1.5% to 353.5 million euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5%; reported EBITDA increased by 9.9% to 350.1 million euros, with a reported EBITDA margin of 21.3%.

Net income significantly improved by 30.2% to 163.0 million euros compared to the previous year.

The company continued deleveraging, achieving a leverage ratio of 2.3x as of 31 December 2024, and Free Cash Flow increased by 7.6% to 494.5 million euros.

CEO Sander van der Laan highlighted the solid performance and growth in a challenging economic environment, alongside progress in expansion and the 'Let it Bloom' growth strategy.

FY 2024/25 guidance remains unchanged, with expected group sales between 4.7-4.8 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the 855-885 million euros range.

The next important date, Publication of the Q1 2024/2025 results, at Douglas is on 13.02.2025.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 20,310EUR and was down -1,31 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.755,35PKT (+0,08 %).





