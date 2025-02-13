Douglas Group Rockets into 2024/25 with Robust Growth
Amidst economic challenges, the company reported a 5.8% sales surge, with net income up by 30.2%, underscoring strategic growth and stability as it eyes future expansion.
- Group sales increased by 5.8% to around 1.65 billion euros, driven by both stores (+5.7%) and E-Commerce (+6.2%); excluding sold-off online pharmacy Disapo, sales growth was +6.5% and E-Commerce growth was +8.3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 1.5% to 353.5 million euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5%; reported EBITDA increased by 9.9% to 350.1 million euros, with a reported EBITDA margin of 21.3%.
- Net income significantly improved by 30.2% to 163.0 million euros compared to the previous year.
- The company continued deleveraging, achieving a leverage ratio of 2.3x as of 31 December 2024, and Free Cash Flow increased by 7.6% to 494.5 million euros.
- CEO Sander van der Laan highlighted the solid performance and growth in a challenging economic environment, alongside progress in expansion and the 'Let it Bloom' growth strategy.
- FY 2024/25 guidance remains unchanged, with expected group sales between 4.7-4.8 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the 855-885 million euros range.
