Delivery Hero Soars: FY 2024 Targets Hit with Stellar Q4!

Delivery Hero achieved FY 2024 targets with a Group GMV growth of 8.3% YoY, reaching €48.8 billion, and a significant acceleration to 27% YoY outside Asia in Q4.

Total Segment Revenue increased by 22% YoY to €12.8 billion, with Adj. EBITDA rising to around €750 million from €254 million in FY 2023.

The company reported positive Free Cash Flow for the first time, totaling around €100 million, and maintained a strong cash balance of €3.8 billion, reducing net debt by 55% to €1.9 billion.

For FY 2025, Delivery Hero anticipates GMV growth of 8-10% and Total Segment Revenue growth of 17-19%, with projected Adj. EBITDA between €975-1,025 million and Free Cash Flow exceeding €200 million.

The Integrated Verticals segment saw over 50% improvement in Adj. EBITDA for FY 2024, nearing break-even by December 2024, while the Dmarts business generated positive Adj. EBITDA in the same month.

The company plans to optimize its capital structure by buying back approximately €1.0 billion of convertible bonds, funded by proceeds from the IPO of its MENA brand, talabat, which generated €1.8 billion in net proceeds.

The next important date, Q4 2024 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 13.02.2025.

The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 27,02EUR and was up +1,07 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.522,93PKT (+0,76 %).





