KPS Surges Ahead in Q1 2024/2025!
KPS AG demonstrated resilience in Q1 2024/2025, achieving €32.5 million in revenue and a positive EBITDA, despite market challenges. The company remains committed to growth in digital transformation.
- KPS AG achieved revenue of €32.5 million in the first quarter of 2024/2025, despite a challenging market environment.
- The company reported an EBITDA of €2.2 million, resulting in a solid EBITDA margin of 6.8%.
- Revenue declined by 16.5% compared to the previous year, mainly due to limited personnel availability and delayed project launches.
- KPS significantly improved its operating profit, with a positive EBITDA compared to a negative EBITDA of -€0.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
- The company forecasts revenue for the 2024/2025 financial year to be between €129.5 million and €151.5 million, with an expected EBITDA range of €10.2 million to €14.9 million.
- KPS continues to focus on expanding its customer base and enhancing its service portfolio in digital transformation, maintaining its position in the retail and consumer goods sectors.
The next important date, Announcement of the figures for the first quarter of 2024/2025, at KPS is on 13.02.2025.
The price of KPS at the time of the news was 0,8280EUR and was down -2,70 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8680EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,83 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A1A6V48WKN:A1A6V4
