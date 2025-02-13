KPS Surges Ahead in Q1 2024/2025!

KPS AG achieved revenue of €32.5 million in the first quarter of 2024/2025, despite a challenging market environment.

The company reported an EBITDA of €2.2 million, resulting in a solid EBITDA margin of 6.8%.

Revenue declined by 16.5% compared to the previous year, mainly due to limited personnel availability and delayed project launches.

KPS significantly improved its operating profit, with a positive EBITDA compared to a negative EBITDA of -€0.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company forecasts revenue for the 2024/2025 financial year to be between €129.5 million and €151.5 million, with an expected EBITDA range of €10.2 million to €14.9 million.

KPS continues to focus on expanding its customer base and enhancing its service portfolio in digital transformation, maintaining its position in the retail and consumer goods sectors.

