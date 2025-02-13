Commerzbank & Visa: Strategic Card Partnership Boosts Financial Innovation

Commerzbank and Visa have established a strategic partnership in the card business.

Visa will become Commerzbank's preferred partner, providing debit and credit cards to its customers.

The partnership aims to enhance payment innovations for private, business, and corporate clients of Commerzbank.

Commerzbank's Girocards will be equipped with the Visa debit function, facilitating easier shopping abroad and online.

New Visa debit and credit cards for Commerzbank customers are expected to be available starting in 2026.

The partnership will also strengthen Visa's offerings at Commerzbank's comdirect brand, which has been a preferred partner since 2020.

The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 19,648EUR and was up +2,26 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,655EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.436,00PKT (+0,52 %).





