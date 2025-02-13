Submit Your Project for Wienerberger's Brick Award 26

The Brick Award is an internationally renowned architectural prize honoring innovative and outstanding brick architecture.

Independent critics, experts, architects, and developers are invited to submit creative buildings using clay materials.

Projects can include new and repurposed clay products, focusing on functionality, sustainability, climate resilience, and energy efficiency.

The Brick Award was introduced by Wienerberger in 2004 to showcase the potential of brick architecture.

The submission period for the Brick Award 26 is from November 25, 2024, to March 9, 2025, and is free of charge.

Wienerberger is a leading international provider of building solutions, with over 20,000 employees and significant market presence in Europe and North America.

