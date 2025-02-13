Submit Your Project for Wienerberger's Brick Award 26
The Brick Award, a beacon of architectural brilliance, beckons creators worldwide to explore the limitless potential of clay.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- The Brick Award is an internationally renowned architectural prize honoring innovative and outstanding brick architecture.
- Independent critics, experts, architects, and developers are invited to submit creative buildings using clay materials.
- Projects can include new and repurposed clay products, focusing on functionality, sustainability, climate resilience, and energy efficiency.
- The Brick Award was introduced by Wienerberger in 2004 to showcase the potential of brick architecture.
- The submission period for the Brick Award 26 is from November 25, 2024, to March 9, 2025, and is free of charge.
- Wienerberger is a leading international provider of building solutions, with over 20,000 employees and significant market presence in Europe and North America.
