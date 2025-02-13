Uniper's 2024 Success: €2.6B EBITDA & 2025 Outlook Revealed

Uniper SE closed the 2024 financial year with an Adjusted EBITDA of over EUR 2.6 billion.

The Adjusted Net Income for 2024 is EUR 1.601 billion, within the forecast range of EUR 1.5 to 1.8 billion.

For 2025, Uniper expects an Adjusted EBITDA between EUR 0.9 to 1.3 billion and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR 250-550 million.

The figures provided are preliminary and unaudited, with detailed results to be published on 25 February 2025.

The definitions of key performance indicators are available in the Uniper SE Annual Report 2023.

Contact information for investor relations and media inquiries is provided, with key contacts being Sebastian Veit and Georg Oppermann.

The next important date, The translation of "Bericht über das Geschäftsjahr 2024" to English is "Report on the fiscal year 2024.", at Uniper is on 25.02.2025.

The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 44,05EUR and was up +1,91 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,14EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.





