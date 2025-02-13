Mynaric Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice - What's Next?

Mynaric AG received a delisting notice from Nasdaq on February 10, 2025, due to financial restructuring proceedings.

The company is undergoing restructuring under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG Proceeding).

Trading of Mynaric's American Depositary Shares (ADS) will be suspended starting February 18, 2025.

Mynaric has been non-compliant with several Nasdaq Listing Rules, including market value and filing requirements.

The company does not intend to appeal Nasdaq's delisting determination.

Mynaric specializes in laser communications products for various applications, with headquarters in Munich, Germany.

The price of Mynaric at the time of the news was 1,5375EUR and was down -15,52 % compared with the previous day.





