Mynaric Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice - What's Next?
Mynaric AG is at a crossroads, with Nasdaq delisting its shares amid financial restructuring, impacting its laser communication ventures from Munich.
- Mynaric AG received a delisting notice from Nasdaq on February 10, 2025, due to financial restructuring proceedings.
- The company is undergoing restructuring under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG Proceeding).
- Trading of Mynaric's American Depositary Shares (ADS) will be suspended starting February 18, 2025.
- Mynaric has been non-compliant with several Nasdaq Listing Rules, including market value and filing requirements.
- The company does not intend to appeal Nasdaq's delisting determination.
- Mynaric specializes in laser communications products for various applications, with headquarters in Munich, Germany.
