Payments Group Faces Legal Battle with SGT Capital LLC

Payments Group Holding (PGH) is involved in legal disputes with former major shareholder SGT Capital LLC and its affiliates due to defaults on payments exceeding 5 million EUR.

SGT Capital LLC owes PGH significant amounts from loans and overdue expenses, including around 3.6 million EUR from a secured loan and 1.4 million EUR in overdue receivables.

PGH suspects SGT Capital LLC is attempting to evade payment obligations through fraudulent claims and unlawful offsetting against fictitious counterclaims.

A forensic audit revealed questionable payments from PGH's subsidiary TGS24 to SGT entities, raising concerns about potential mismanagement and liability of former directors.

PGH is preparing legal action to assert its claims and has filed a lawsuit for the repayment of a 200k EUR loan to SGT Beteiligungsberatung GmbH.

Despite ongoing legal issues, PGH is focused on acquiring The Payments Group, a fintech company, to enhance growth and earnings prospects.

The next important date, Press release on the corporate/annual financial statements, at The Payments Group Holding is on 17.04.2025.

The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,8075EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the previous day.





