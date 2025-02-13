1&1: Strong 2024 Earnings Despite Mobile Network Start-Up Costs

1&1 AG reported a 0.8% decline in overall revenues for fiscal year 2024, totaling €4,064.3 million, despite a 1.8% increase in high-margin service revenue to €3,303.1 million.

The company added 130,000 customer contracts, reaching a total of 16.39 million, driven by 190,000 new mobile internet contracts, while broadband connections decreased by 60,000 to 3.95 million.

EBITDA fell significantly by 9.6% to €590.8 million, with the Access segment's EBITDA increasing by 8.9% to €856.1 million, but start-up costs for the mobile network rose unexpectedly to -€265.3 million.

A temporary outage of the new 1&1 mobile network in May 2024 negatively impacted revenue and increased customer churn, delaying the migration of existing customers to the new network.

The investment volume (capex) was lower than planned at €353.4 million due to phasing effects, with €290.6 million recognized as cash items for the fiscal year.

Negotiations for compensation related to the network outage and undersizing are ongoing and are not expected to conclude before the publication of the full fiscal results on March 27, 2025.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at 1&1 is on 27.03.2025.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 12,120EUR and was down -3,50 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,49 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.764,31PKT (+0,06 %).





