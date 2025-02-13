United Internet's 2024 Earnings Hit by 1&1 Network Costs

Preliminary results for fiscal year 2024 confirm sales guidance, but earnings are impacted by higher expenses for the 1&1 mobile network roll-out.

United Internet AG increased its fee-based customer contracts by 590,000, reaching a total of 29.02 million contracts.

Sales grew by 1.9% to EUR 6.329 billion, hindered by a decline in low-margin hardware sales.

Earnings were affected by a temporary outage of the 1&1 mobile network and subsequent customer churn, as well as restricted customer migration due to network component undersizing.

Preliminary EBITDA was EUR 1,294.0 million, below the guidance of approximately EUR 1.38 billion, due to increased expenses for the network roll-out.

Negotiations for compensation due to the network outage and undersizing are ongoing, with no agreement expected before the fiscal year 2024 results are published.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at United Internet is on 27.03.2025.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 16,400EUR and was down -2,18 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,61 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.627,10PKT (+1,14 %).





