Mobimo's Profit Surge in 2024!
Mobimo Holding AG shines with robust financial growth and strategic advancements in 2024. The company witnessed a remarkable 21.4% surge in net income, reaching CHF 33.0 million. Despite the absence of last year's special effects, rental income remained steady at CHF 145.0 million, with promising future growth from new projects. Mobimo's solid equity ratio of 48.3% and a property portfolio valued at CHF 3.8 billion underscore its financial strength. A proposed dividend increase to CHF 10.25 per share underscores Mobimo's appeal as a dividend stock. Lukas Brosi is set to join the Board, succeeding Brian Fischer, who will not seek re-election. Mobimo is committed to sustainability, achieving an 8% CO₂ reduction and expanding renewable energy with new photovoltaic installations.
- Mobimo Holding AG reported a significant increase in net income from development projects and the sale of trading properties, rising by 21.4% to CHF 33.0 million in 2024.
- The company's rental income remained stable at CHF 145.0 million despite the absence of prior year's special effects, with future growth expected from new projects.
- Mobimo's equity ratio stood at 48.3%, with the total property portfolio value increasing to CHF 3.8 billion by the end of 2024.
- The Board of Directors proposed a dividend increase to CHF 10.25 per share, highlighting Mobimo's attractiveness as a dividend stock.
- Lukas Brosi is proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors, replacing Brian Fischer, who will not seek re-election.
- Mobimo is actively reducing CO₂ emissions, achieving an 8% reduction in 2024, and is expanding its renewable energy production with new photovoltaic installations.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mobimo Holding is on 14.02.2025.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.