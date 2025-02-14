45 0 Kommentare Mobimo's Profit Surge in 2024!

Mobimo Holding AG shines with robust financial growth and strategic advancements in 2024. The company witnessed a remarkable 21.4% surge in net income, reaching CHF 33.0 million. Despite the absence of last year's special effects, rental income remained steady at CHF 145.0 million, with promising future growth from new projects. Mobimo's solid equity ratio of 48.3% and a property portfolio valued at CHF 3.8 billion underscore its financial strength. A proposed dividend increase to CHF 10.25 per share underscores Mobimo's appeal as a dividend stock. Lukas Brosi is set to join the Board, succeeding Brian Fischer, who will not seek re-election. Mobimo is committed to sustainability, achieving an 8% CO₂ reduction and expanding renewable energy with new photovoltaic installations.

