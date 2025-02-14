Fabasoft AG: Quick Glance at 2024/2025 Nine-Month Figures

Fabasoft AG reported a sales revenue of EUR 65.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024/2025, up from EUR 60.7 million in the same period last year.

The company achieved an EBITDA of EUR 17.2 million and an EBIT of EUR 11.4 million, reflecting increases from EUR 16.8 million and EUR 11.0 million, respectively, in the previous year.

Recurring revenues rose by 13.8% to EUR 36.4 million compared to EUR 32.0 million in the prior year.

Cash flows from operating activities improved to EUR 12.5 million, up from EUR 9.6 million in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2024, Fabasoft employed 501 people, marking a 1.6% increase from the previous year.

The company continues to invest heavily in product development, technology expansion, and digital transformation initiatives to maintain growth and competitiveness.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 14.02.2025.

The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 18,025EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.





