Marc Cain Hosted an Exclusive Pop-Up Store During New York Fashion Week (FOTO)
New York (ots) - On February 7th, Marc Cain presented a special brand experience
in Soho during New York Fashion Week. The evening featured a curated DJ set and
an exclusive preview of Marc Cain's Fall/Winter 2025 collection.
Anyone stepping into the pop-up store in Soho was immediately captivated by the
atmosphere. Silver-metallic walls, soft rosé hues, and stylish lounge furniture
created a space where fashion truly came to life. The evening brought together a
distinguished guest list, including top fashion insiders and influencers. Among
the highlights were renowned fashion influencer Camila Coelho, dazzling in a
sparkling sequin dress; supermodel Romee Strijd, exuding glamour in a bold red
suit; and American TV personality Tayshia Adams, elegantly dressed in a
sage-green leather coat with matching pants. On the next day, visitors had the
opportunity to shop the current Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
"New York Fashion Week is the ultimate stage to introduce our latest designs to
an audience that values innovation and quality. With this pop-up, we created a
tailored and impressive experience that reflects the sophistication and
exclusivity of Marc Cain," said Stephen Belfer, Managing Director of Marc Cain
Canada & USA.
More than just a showcase for fashion, the event offered a fully immersive
experience. Adding to the excitement, an innovative LED truck showcased the
Fall/Winter 2025 collection as it traveled through the streets of Manhattan,
drawing attention and creating a dynamic brand presence in the city.
Contact:
Marc Cain GmbH | Marc-Cain-Allee 4 | D-72411 Bodelshausen | Germany |
pr@marc-cain.de |
Tel +49 7471 709 221 | www.marc-cain.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104492/5970908
OTS: Marc Cain GmbH
