Marc Cain Hosted an Exclusive Pop-Up Store During New York Fashion Week (FOTO)

New York (ots) - On February 7th, Marc Cain presented a special brand experiencein Soho during New York Fashion Week. The evening featured a curated DJ set andan exclusive preview of Marc Cain's Fall/Winter 2025 collection.Anyone stepping into the pop-up store in Soho was immediately captivated by theatmosphere. Silver-metallic walls, soft rosé hues, and stylish lounge furniturecreated a space where fashion truly came to life. The evening brought together adistinguished guest list, including top fashion insiders and influencers. Amongthe highlights were renowned fashion influencer Camila Coelho, dazzling in asparkling sequin dress; supermodel Romee Strijd, exuding glamour in a bold redsuit; and American TV personality Tayshia Adams, elegantly dressed in asage-green leather coat with matching pants. On the next day, visitors had theopportunity to shop the current Spring/Summer 2025 collection."New York Fashion Week is the ultimate stage to introduce our latest designs toan audience that values innovation and quality. With this pop-up, we created atailored and impressive experience that reflects the sophistication andexclusivity of Marc Cain," said Stephen Belfer, Managing Director of Marc CainCanada & USA.More than just a showcase for fashion, the event offered a fully immersiveexperience. Adding to the excitement, an innovative LED truck showcased theFall/Winter 2025 collection as it traveled through the streets of Manhattan,drawing attention and creating a dynamic brand presence in the city.Contact:Marc Cain GmbH | Marc-Cain-Allee 4 | D-72411 Bodelshausen | Germany |pr@marc-cain.de |Tel +49 7471 709 221 | www.marc-cain.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104492/5970908OTS: Marc Cain GmbH