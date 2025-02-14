    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Marc Cain Hosted an Exclusive Pop-Up Store During New York Fashion Week (FOTO)

    New York (ots) - On February 7th, Marc Cain presented a special brand experience
    in Soho during New York Fashion Week. The evening featured a curated DJ set and
    an exclusive preview of Marc Cain's Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

    Anyone stepping into the pop-up store in Soho was immediately captivated by the
    atmosphere. Silver-metallic walls, soft rosé hues, and stylish lounge furniture
    created a space where fashion truly came to life. The evening brought together a
    distinguished guest list, including top fashion insiders and influencers. Among
    the highlights were renowned fashion influencer Camila Coelho, dazzling in a
    sparkling sequin dress; supermodel Romee Strijd, exuding glamour in a bold red
    suit; and American TV personality Tayshia Adams, elegantly dressed in a
    sage-green leather coat with matching pants. On the next day, visitors had the
    opportunity to shop the current Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

    "New York Fashion Week is the ultimate stage to introduce our latest designs to
    an audience that values innovation and quality. With this pop-up, we created a
    tailored and impressive experience that reflects the sophistication and
    exclusivity of Marc Cain," said Stephen Belfer, Managing Director of Marc Cain
    Canada & USA.

    More than just a showcase for fashion, the event offered a fully immersive
    experience. Adding to the excitement, an innovative LED truck showcased the
    Fall/Winter 2025 collection as it traveled through the streets of Manhattan,
    drawing attention and creating a dynamic brand presence in the city.

