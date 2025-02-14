Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.02.25
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 14.02.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,64 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+0,12 %), Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return (-0,31 %), Apple Inc. (-0,28 %), BASF SE (+0,79 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|DQ1KXG
|Short
|5,06
|180,55 Tsd.
|Rheinmetall AG
|SJ4GPZ
|Long
|4,54
|180,12 Tsd.
|Tesla
|NB0PT1
|Short
|1,50
|70,00 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|NG9K7F
|Short
|14,10
|66,24 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|VD13XJ
|Long
|8,42
|317,70 Tsd.
|Volkswagen AG Vz
|HD6ZGR
|Long
|5,84
|113,75 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|HS6MJD
|Long
|11,30
|108,97 Tsd.
|Münchener Rück AG
|DQ7FQ7
|Short
|6,40
|97,16 Tsd.
|Meta Platforms
|HS8Y4Y
|Long
|3,02
|45,90 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PC99BP
|2,56 Mio.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PC992Q
|1,07 Mio.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Classic
|DQ4KVL
|499,73 Tsd.
|Apple Inc.
|
Cap
|SY9LHN
|247,12 Tsd.
|BASF SE
|
Sonstige
|DK07UU
|202,45 Tsd.
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte