    Umsatzspitzenreiter

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.02.25

    Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 14.02.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,64 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+0,12 %), Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return (-0,31 %), Apple Inc. (-0,28 %), BASF SE (+0,79 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    DAX Performance DQ1KXG Short 5,06 180,55 Tsd.
    Rheinmetall AG SJ4GPZ Long 4,54 180,12 Tsd.
    Tesla NB0PT1 Short 1,50 70,00 Tsd.
    DAX Performance NG9K7F Short 14,10 66,24 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    DAX Performance VD13XJ Long 8,42 317,70 Tsd.
    Volkswagen AG Vz HD6ZGR Long 5,84 113,75 Tsd.
    DAX Performance HS6MJD Long 11,30 108,97 Tsd.
    Münchener Rück AG DQ7FQ7 Short 6,40 97,16 Tsd.
    Meta Platforms HS8Y4Y Long 3,02 45,90 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PC99BP 2,56 Mio.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PC992Q 1,07 Mio.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Classic
    		DQ4KVL 499,73 Tsd.
    Apple Inc.
    Cap
    		SY9LHN 247,12 Tsd.
    BASF SE
    Sonstige
    		DK07UU 202,45 Tsd.



    Verfasst von Markt Bote
