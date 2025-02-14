73 0 Kommentare FRIWO: Revamps for Future Growth with Strategic Realignment

FRIWO AG is embarking on a transformative journey to bolster its financial health and secure long-term growth. By divesting a minority stake in an Indian joint venture and restructuring its industrial sector, FRIWO aims to enhance its financial stability. These strategic moves are anticipated to generate significant cash inflows, reduce debt, and elevate the equity ratio above 30%. With a renewed focus on five core business areas, FRIWO is poised for robust growth, targeting a sustainable EBIT margin exceeding 5% by 2025. As FRIWO navigates this realignment, it envisions high single-digit revenue growth and a return to profitability, benefiting shareholders with future dividends.

