FRIWO: Revamps for Future Growth with Strategic Realignment
FRIWO AG is embarking on a transformative journey to bolster its financial health and secure long-term growth. By divesting a minority stake in an Indian joint venture and restructuring its industrial sector, FRIWO aims to enhance its financial stability. These strategic moves are anticipated to generate significant cash inflows, reduce debt, and elevate the equity ratio above 30%. With a renewed focus on five core business areas, FRIWO is poised for robust growth, targeting a sustainable EBIT margin exceeding 5% by 2025. As FRIWO navigates this realignment, it envisions high single-digit revenue growth and a return to profitability, benefiting shareholders with future dividends.
- FRIWO AG is undergoing a financial realignment to establish a foundation for sustainable profitable growth, including the sale of a minority stake in an Indian joint venture and parts of its industrial business.
- The company expects significant cash inflows from these transactions, which will help reduce debt and improve its equity ratio to over 30%.
- A new corporate structure will be implemented, focusing on five business areas: E-Mobility, Medical & Healthcare Solutions, Industrial Applications, Specialized Tools & Equipment, and Lifestyle Solutions.
- FRIWO anticipates solid growth in 2025, with a target of achieving a sustainable EBIT margin of over 5% and high revenue growth in the medium term.
- The divestment of the joint venture with UNO MINDA is expected to generate approximately 20 million euros in cash inflow, improving the company's financial health and enabling future expansion.
- FRIWO aims for average annual revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range and plans to pay dividends to shareholders as it returns to profitability.
