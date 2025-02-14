Loss Alert: Section 92 Compliance Under German Stock Law

Accentro Real Estate AG's Management Board announced a significant reduction in equity capital due to extraordinary devaluations during the ongoing audit for the financial year 2023.

The anticipated losses for the financial year 2024 are expected to further impact the company's equity capital, which has fallen below half of the share capital.

Approximately EUR 26 million in corrections were required as part of the finalization of the 2023 audit, affecting the 2024 annual financial statements.

The Management Board does not foresee substantial effects on ongoing negotiations regarding a comprehensive restructuring solution led by the Ad Hoc Group.

A General Meeting will be convened immediately to notify stakeholders of the loss of half of the share capital, in compliance with Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The announcement was made on February 14, 2025, and is part of the inside information disclosure requirements under Article 17 of the MAR Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

