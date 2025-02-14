Loss Alert: Section 92 Compliance Under German Stock Law
Accentro Real Estate AG confronts a financial storm, grappling with devaluations and capital challenges, while navigating regulatory waters and restructuring efforts.
- Accentro Real Estate AG's Management Board announced a significant reduction in equity capital due to extraordinary devaluations during the ongoing audit for the financial year 2023.
- The anticipated losses for the financial year 2024 are expected to further impact the company's equity capital, which has fallen below half of the share capital.
- Approximately EUR 26 million in corrections were required as part of the finalization of the 2023 audit, affecting the 2024 annual financial statements.
- The Management Board does not foresee substantial effects on ongoing negotiations regarding a comprehensive restructuring solution led by the Ad Hoc Group.
- A General Meeting will be convened immediately to notify stakeholders of the loss of half of the share capital, in compliance with Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).
- The announcement was made on February 14, 2025, and is part of the inside information disclosure requirements under Article 17 of the MAR Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at Accentro Real Estate is on 01.04.2025.
-8,26 %
+6,78 %
-1,56 %
-28,41 %
-74,02 %
-95,80 %
-97,14 %
-88,75 %
-99,37 %
ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte