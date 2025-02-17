Bühler's 2024 Performance: A Year of Remarkable Success
Bühler's 2024 success story is marked by increased profitability and strategic innovation, setting a strong foundation for future growth.
- Bühler increased its profitability in 2024, achieving an EBIT of CHF 227 million and an EBIT margin of 7.6%, with an improved equity ratio of 52.8%.
- Despite a challenging market environment, Bühler maintained stable turnover at CHF 3.0 billion, with a slight decline in order intake to CHF 2.8 billion.
- The Milling Solutions sector experienced a record year, contributing significantly to Bühler's success, while the Customer Service business saw a turnover growth of 9.4%.
- Bühler invested CHF 138 million in R&D, launching 40 new products and services, and opened three new research and training centers globally.
- Bühler's balanced global presence contributed to its stability, with turnover growth in the Middle East and Africa, despite a decline in China.
- Bühler aims to focus on financial robustness and profitability in 2025, emphasizing innovation, services, and creating value for customers.
