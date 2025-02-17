Ad Pepper Media Boosts Q4 EBITDA; Webgains Impresses with Strong Results
ad pepper Group's financial performance in 2024 shines with a 10.8% sales boost and a strong EBITDA, driven by Webgains. Anticipation builds for the April 2025 annual report.
- ad pepper Group reported gross sales of EUR 26,614k in Q4 2024, a 10.8% increase from Q4 2023.
- The Group's EBITDA rose significantly to EUR 812k in Q4 2024, compared to EUR 369k in Q4 2023, driven by strong performance in the Webgains segment.
- For the entire year 2024, gross sales reached EUR 89,656k, up from EUR 85,988k in 2023, while Group revenue slightly decreased to EUR 21,450k.
- The annual EBITDA for 2024 increased to EUR 2,003k, a substantial rise from EUR 24k in 2023.
- The liquidity reserve stood at EUR 24,155k, nearing an all-time high as of December 31, 2024.
- The annual report for the financial year 2024 is scheduled for publication on April 30, 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ad Pepper Media International is on 14.04.2025.
