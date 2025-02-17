Ad Pepper Media Boosts Q4 EBITDA; Webgains Impresses with Strong Results

ad pepper Group reported gross sales of EUR 26,614k in Q4 2024, a 10.8% increase from Q4 2023.

The Group's EBITDA rose significantly to EUR 812k in Q4 2024, compared to EUR 369k in Q4 2023, driven by strong performance in the Webgains segment.

For the entire year 2024, gross sales reached EUR 89,656k, up from EUR 85,988k in 2023, while Group revenue slightly decreased to EUR 21,450k.

The annual EBITDA for 2024 increased to EUR 2,003k, a substantial rise from EUR 24k in 2023.

The liquidity reserve stood at EUR 24,155k, nearing an all-time high as of December 31, 2024.

The annual report for the financial year 2024 is scheduled for publication on April 30, 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ad Pepper Media International is on 14.04.2025.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,0900EUR and was up +5,56 % compared with the previous day.





