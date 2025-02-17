Volta Finance: Poised for 2025 Growth After 2024 Success
Volta Finance Limited soared in 2024, delivering a remarkable NAV return of +21.2%, surpassing key financial benchmarks. This impressive feat outshone B-rated CLO tranches, US and Euro high yields, and global loans. Such success stems from favorable market conditions and astute asset management. Looking ahead, strong CLO performance is anticipated, fueled by market expansion and stable defaults. For an in-depth analysis, consult the full report by Hardman & Co Research.
- Volta Finance Limited (VTAS) achieved a total NAV return of +21.2% in 2024, outperforming various benchmarks.
- The benchmarks included B-rated CLO tranches (+19.2%), US high yield (+8.2%), Euro high yield (+8.6%), and global loans (+7.3%).
- The strong performance is attributed to positive market conditions and effective asset selection and portfolio management by the manager.
- Expectations for 2025 include continued strong performance from CLOs, driven by market growth and stable defaults.
- The report suggests that the manager, AXA IM, has consistently outperformed through different economic cycles.
- For more detailed insights, a full report is available through Hardman & Co Research.
The price of Volta Finance at the time of the news was 6,2750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+0,40 %
+4,15 %
+14,61 %
+22,80 %
+1,87 %
-33,24 %
ISIN:GG00B1GHHH78WKN:A0LGE6
