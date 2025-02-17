29 0 Kommentare Volta Finance: Poised for 2025 Growth After 2024 Success

Volta Finance Limited soared in 2024, delivering a remarkable NAV return of +21.2%, surpassing key financial benchmarks. This impressive feat outshone B-rated CLO tranches, US and Euro high yields, and global loans. Such success stems from favorable market conditions and astute asset management. Looking ahead, strong CLO performance is anticipated, fueled by market expansion and stable defaults. For an in-depth analysis, consult the full report by Hardman & Co Research.

