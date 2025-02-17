Wienerberger's Wioniq: Smart Solutions for Growth

Wienerberger AG has launched a new company, Wioniq, to consolidate its smart solution activities and drive growth.

Wioniq combines four innovative companies from the Netherlands, Sweden, and Finland, focusing on data-driven solutions for water and energy infrastructure management.

The new company aims to provide integrated monitoring and control solutions, optimizing building operations and supporting predictive maintenance.

Wioniq is expected to experience growth in its three business areas: water, energy, and building operations, meeting the increasing demand for real-time infrastructure intelligence.

CEO Heimo Scheuch emphasizes the importance of innovation in addressing economic and ecological challenges, positioning Wioniq as a key player in Wienerberger's strategy.

Wienerberger, a leading provider of ecological building solutions, generated approximately €4.2 billion in revenue in 2023 and operates over 200 production sites globally.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 19.02.2025.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 32,95EUR and was down -0,93 % compared with the previous day.






