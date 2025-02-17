Formycon AG: Biosimilar Updates & Conference Call Invite
Formycon AG halts Phase III trial for FYB206, saving investments and reshaping strategies amid U.S. biosimilar market shifts.
- Formycon AG has decided to terminate the Phase III trial for the biosimilar candidate FYB206, a biosimilar to Keytruda, after discussions with the FDA, resulting in significant investment savings.
- The company anticipates adjustments to the valuation model for FYB202/Otulfi due to higher-than-expected price discounts for biosimilars in the U.S., potentially leading to a non-cash impairment.
- Discussions with Sandoz AG are ongoing regarding the commercialization strategy for FYB201/CIMERLI in the U.S., with a potential temporary pause in marketing due to increasing price discounts.
- Despite these adjustments, Formycon expects key financial figures for the 2024 fiscal year to remain unaffected, with a continued focus on achieving EBITDA and operating cash flow profitability in the mid-term.
- Regulatory developments in the U.S. have improved conditions for biosimilars, allowing Formycon to proceed without a Phase III trial for FYB206, highlighting the company's pioneering role in biosimilar development.
- A conference call will be held on February 17, 2025, to discuss these developments, with the Executive Board providing further details and answering analysts' questions.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Formycon is on 27.03.2025.
The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 29,60EUR and was down -40,50 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.839,24PKT (+0,13 %).
ISIN:DE000A1EWVY8WKN:A1EWVY
