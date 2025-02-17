    Umsatzspitzenreiter

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 17.02.25

    Foto: David Young - dpa

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 17.02.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,51 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Nvidia Corporation (+0,38 %), DAX Performance (+0,84 %), Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return (+0,12 %), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (-0,16 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    Rheinmetall AG PC5Z7N Long 1,91 274,38 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY4N4N Long 58,91 237,00 Tsd.
    DAX Performance SX084J Long 47,75 94,49 Tsd.
    DAX Performance VD5X92 Short 142,64 92,90 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Nvidia Corporation SY1MJS Long 2,17 616,00 Tsd.
    Nvidia Corporation SY1MJ6 Long 2,16 450,00 Tsd.
    Nvidia Corporation SY1MJM Long 2,21 345,00 Tsd.
    TUI AG PC30C6 Long 2,24 160,00 Tsd.
    Deutsche Bank AG PC7ZDQ Short 3,77 85,05 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PC99BP 2,56 Mio.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PC992Q 1,07 Mio.
    DAX Performance
    Classic
    		DJ7653 657,26 Tsd.
    Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
    Cap
    		VC23BP 402,80 Tsd.
    DAX Performance
    Classic
    		DY15EN 261,20 Tsd.



    Verfasst von Markt Bote
