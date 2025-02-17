Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 17.02.25
Foto: David Young - dpa
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 17.02.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,51 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Nvidia Corporation (+0,38 %), DAX Performance (+0,84 %), Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return (+0,12 %), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (-0,16 %).
Knockouts
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|Rheinmetall AG
|PC5Z7N
|Long
|1,91
|274,38 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY4N4N
|Long
|58,91
|237,00 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|SX084J
|Long
|47,75
|94,49 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|VD5X92
|Short
|142,64
|92,90 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Nvidia Corporation
|SY1MJS
|Long
|2,17
|616,00 Tsd.
|Nvidia Corporation
|SY1MJ6
|Long
|2,16
|450,00 Tsd.
|Nvidia Corporation
|SY1MJM
|Long
|2,21
|345,00 Tsd.
|TUI AG
|PC30C6
|Long
|2,24
|160,00 Tsd.
|Deutsche Bank AG
|PC7ZDQ
|Short
|3,77
|85,05 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PC99BP
|2,56 Mio.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PC992Q
|1,07 Mio.
|DAX Performance
|
Classic
|DJ7653
|657,26 Tsd.
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|
Cap
|VC23BP
|402,80 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|
Classic
|DY15EN
|261,20 Tsd.
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte