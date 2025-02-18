Siegfried's Profits Soar on Robust Business Foundations
Siegfried AG's 2024 success story is one of strategic growth and financial strength, setting the stage for a promising future.
- Siegfried AG reported continued profitable growth in 2024, with net sales reaching CHF 1,294.6 million, a 3.0% increase in local currencies.
- Core EBITDA rose to CHF 285.6 million, up 4.5%, resulting in an expanded margin of 22.1%.
- Core net profit significantly increased by 24.0% to CHF 158.9 million.
- The company made targeted investments, including the acquisition of a CDMO in Wisconsin and the opening of new facilities to enhance operational efficiency and R&D capabilities.
- Siegfried is executing its updated strategy EVOLVE+, focusing on Commercial, Development, and Operational excellence, with rapid progress reported across all dimensions.
- For 2025, Siegfried anticipates mid-single-digit sales growth in local currencies and a core EBITDA margin above 22%, confirming a positive mid-term outlook.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Siegfried Holding is on 18.02.2025.
0,00 %
+0,90 %
+7,86 %
-2,17 %
+16,94 %
+68,54 %
+151,40 %
+672,51 %
+748,03 %
ISIN:CH0014284498WKN:891169
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte