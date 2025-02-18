Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
Oerlikon has surged ahead in 2024, showcasing robust profitability and strategic advancements. Despite a challenging landscape, the company thrived through innovation and efficiency, cementing its leadership in surface technologies with Barmag. With Dirk Linzmeier stepping in as COO, Oerlikon is poised for further growth. The 2024 financial results were impressive, with a promising outlook for 2025.
- Oerlikon achieved strong operating profitability in 2024 despite a challenging environment, with a focus on new products, cost discipline, and efficiency improvements.
- The company reached an important milestone in its pure-play strategy, becoming a leader in surface technologies with its subsidiary Barmag for manmade fibers solutions.
- Dirk Linzmeier was appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective April 1, 2025, to lead the Surface Solutions business operations, succeeding Markus Tacke.
- The Board of Directors nominated Dr. Stefan Brupbacher, Marco Musetti, and Dr. Eveline Steinberger for election as new members, aligning with Oerlikon's strategic transformation.
- Oerlikon's 2024 financial results showed a net result increase of 209.6% to CHF 72 million, with a recommendation for a dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share.
- The 2025 outlook anticipates stable or slightly increased organic sales at constant FX, with an expected operational EBITDA margin of ~15.5% for the Group.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon is on 18.02.2025.
+0,05 %
+4,59 %
+8,67 %
+4,94 %
-1,30 %
-50,85 %
-58,00 %
-62,82 %
-44,90 %
ISIN:CH0000816824WKN:863037
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte