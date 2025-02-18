Elmos Semiconductor SE Triumphs in 2024 Anniversary Year!
Elmos Semiconductor SE has defied economic odds, marking a significant milestone with its transformation into a fabless entity and achieving robust financial growth in 2024.
Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
- Elmos Semiconductor SE achieved a sales increase to 581.1 million Euro in 2024, with an operating EBIT margin of 25.1%, despite economic challenges.
- The company completed its transformation into a fabless entity by selling its Dortmund wafer fab for around 93 million Euro.
- Consolidated net income for 2024 was 128.7 million Euro, with earnings per share at 7.51 Euro, positively influenced by special effects in Q4.
- Capital expenditures in 2024 were significantly reduced to 44.3 million Euro, representing 7.6% of sales, down from 20.0% in 2023.
- Elmos expects 2025 sales of 580 million Euro ± 30 million Euro, with an EBIT margin of 23% ± 3 percentage points, and a positive adjusted free cash flow of 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales.
- The company has refined its China strategy to organize more of its value chain locally, adapting to geopolitical changes and a competitive environment.
