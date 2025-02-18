ALSO's 13th Dividend Hike Backed by Record Cash Reserves!
ALSO Holding AG continues its upward trajectory, announcing its 13th consecutive dividend increase and impressive financial results, while setting ambitious targets for the future.
- ALSO Holding AG proposes its 13th consecutive dividend increase, raising it to CHF 5.10 per share.
- The company achieved a record cash balance of EUR 730.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 234.1 million for the financial year 2024.
- Cloud revenue increased by 31% to EUR 1,133 million, with unique users rising to 4.4 million.
- The company expects EBITDA guidance for 2025 to be between EUR 285 and 325 million, with a ROCE of over 17%.
- In the medium term, ALSO aims for EBITDA between EUR 425 and 525 million and a ROCE of over 25% by expanding its ecosystem and acquisition pipeline.
- The Board of Directors plans further share buybacks of EUR 120 million for potential long-term incentive programs and acquisitions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ALSO Holding is on 18.02.2025.
The price of ALSO Holding at the time of the news was 276,75EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
+0,09 %
+2,69 %
+13,54 %
+8,21 %
+2,41 %
+20,85 %
+71,04 %
+591,36 %
ISIN:CH0024590272WKN:A0JJW1
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte