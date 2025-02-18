ALSO's 13th Dividend Hike Backed by Record Cash Reserves!

ALSO Holding AG proposes its 13th consecutive dividend increase, raising it to CHF 5.10 per share.

The company achieved a record cash balance of EUR 730.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 234.1 million for the financial year 2024.

Cloud revenue increased by 31% to EUR 1,133 million, with unique users rising to 4.4 million.

The company expects EBITDA guidance for 2025 to be between EUR 285 and 325 million, with a ROCE of over 17%.

In the medium term, ALSO aims for EBITDA between EUR 425 and 525 million and a ROCE of over 25% by expanding its ecosystem and acquisition pipeline.

The Board of Directors plans further share buybacks of EUR 120 million for potential long-term incentive programs and acquisitions.

The price of ALSO Holding at the time of the news was 276,75EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.






